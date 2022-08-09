READING, Pa. — With a growing number of monkeypox cases in the United States and even in Pennsylvania, folks are becoming increasingly concerned about the virus.

"It's rapidly spreading, and it's going to affect everybody," says Michelle Dech, the executive director of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading. "It's a human virus."

The virus can cause infected people to have a rash on various body parts and potentially develop some flu-like symptoms.

"We were contacted by the [Pennsylvania] Department of Health as were other LGBT centers across the nation to really provide some education to the public," Dech said.

The LGBT Center of Greater Reading said there's a stigma surrounding monkeypox, similar to what it was like in the '80s and '90s with HIV and AIDS.

"Adding this stigmatization makes people think that gay men are the only ones that get this," said Aaron Rineer, development coordinator for the LGBT Center of Greater Reading. "So other people don't get the vaccine or don't say anything when they see a rash."

The organization is working with partners to get information and resources out to the public.

The LGBT Center in Reading and the state Department of Health will be hosting an educational webinar on monkeypox on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. You need to register to attend. They will be joined by an epidemiologist from the state Department of Health to help answer questions.

"It's important that we get the information out and share the education that we have on it and promote safe practices," said Dech.

"This is not just one group of people," Rineer said. "This is open to anyone."