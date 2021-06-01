READING, Pa. | "We still have a lot of work to do, and there's so many people that can't live their life authentically and fear of discrimination and hatred and bigotry, all of those nasty things that really still do exist these days," noted Michelle Dech.
Dech is the executive director of the LGBTQ Center of Greater Reading. She says many people don't realize once they leave Reading, the LGBTQ community is no longer legally protected from discrimination.
"The moment you move outside the city limit, whether it's Muhlenberg or Sinking Spring or anything in Berks County, we're no longer covered by those ordinances," Dech told 69 News. "We're no longer protected, so most people think it's 2021. We're protected. We can get married and we can do certain things."
But this doesn't apply to everyone, that's why the center will soon open a new training and technology center to hold workshops twice a month.
"Education is important to help embrace the community," said Tasha Santiago, the operations coordinator. "Policy change is so important, but so is education, changing the hearts of the community and helping understand the LGBTQ community."
"I've always said pride should be celebrated 365 days a year, and you can live your life authentically, whatever that means to you," said Dech.