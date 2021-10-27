READING, Pa. — Little ghouls and goblins won't be finding themselves hushed inside the Reading Public Library this Saturday.
Spooky sounds will fill the air during the library's annual "Halloween Bash" from noon until 2 p.m. on Halloween Eve. Organizers said the event will feature a children's costume party, crafts, and trick-or-treating in the children's library.
The Reading Philharmonic Orchestra will be on hand to perform some superhero scores and Halloween classics, and members of the nonprofit Cosplayers Care group will make an appearance.
Admission to the event is free and pre-registration is not required.
The library is located at 100 S. Fifth St. Free parking is available in the lot behind the building. The entrance is on Wood Street.