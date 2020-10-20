ARLINGTON, Va. - Less than three months after welcoming its first customers, Berks County's first and only Lidl store is about to undergo a big change.
The Virginia-based grocery retailer announced Tuesday that it will upgrade the ventilation system in each of its more than 100 stores in the United States.
Lidl said the hospital-grade air filters being installed are designed to trap small airborne particles that can transmit COVID-19.
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked diligently to protect the health of everyone in our stores by meeting or exceeding CDC guidelines and this measure to create cleaner, healthier air is no different," said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US. "Customers and team members in Lidl stores can breathe easier knowing we have an added layer of protection against COVID-19."
Lidl said it plans to complete the ventilation upgrade in all of its stores by the end of the year.
The company opened its first Berks store in Sinking Spring in late July.