READING, Pa. - The Reading Liederkranz is in competition with 20 other contenders to determine who has the best Oktoberfest celebration in the nation.

Voting is now open for the USA TODAY Top 10 Reader's Choice best Oktoberfest 2023. More information on the contestants and how to vote can be found here.

The days-long celebration of German food, drink, music and culture at Reading's venerable Liederkranz is an annual tradition and draws massive crowds each year.

Reading Liederkranz Oktoberfest is consistently ranked among the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the nation and even took home the top prize in 2015.

Voting ends September 4 at noon and winners will be announced September 15.