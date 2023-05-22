READING, Pa. - People are getting a first look at the new LightHouse Women and Children's Center in Reading.

"We've been waiting for a long time, even prior to COVID, this building was getting planned," said Kate Alley, executive director of the LightHouse Women and Children's Center.

She said there is a critical need for housing for women and children in Berks County. It is a need the new homeless shelter on North Sixth Street in Reading is looking to help meet.

"We created this space to provide a place for dignity, safety and an environment where women will be treated with compassion while they get back on their feet from homelessness," said Alley.

It features 43 rooms. Some are designed for single women, and others are designed for women and their children. The rooms consist of beds and their own bathroom.

"And this will be such a home-like environment that they won't really look back on their time here and think of it as a homeless shelter," said Alley.

She told 69 News people will be able to stay at the shelter for up to six months. A number of resources will also be available.

"Well, we are going to offer case management services. We're also having partnerships with Tower Health Street Medicine and many other local resources that are already doing valuable work in this community," said Alley.

It is a place where Alley said she wants people to feel welcome.

"It is so exciting to see this finally getting off the ground," said Alley.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for June 2nd. Alley said women and children will be able to move in at the end of the summer, once everything is in place.