CENTRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. | Early Tuesday morning lightning struck not once but twice in Centre Township, hitting two homes on Ernst Road.
"It's mother nature, there's no controlling it," says Central Berks Fire Chief Dennis Kunkle.
The strong thunderstorm left power outages, and trees down but Gerry Rodriguez and his family won't soon forget their experience.
"The noise, it sounded like somebody just lifted the house off the ground and set it back," says Rodriguez.
He, his wife and daughter were sleeping inside when lightning struck their chimney and caught part of the house on fire.
"I first came out the back and [saw] all the debris, so I knew it hit the chimney," says Rodriguez. "Then I went up to the attic and looked in the attic and just saw smoldering and said okay, we need to call the fire company."
The Central Berks fire company was also having an eventful night.
"While we were going to that we got a report that the neighboring house was also struck by lightning," says Kunkle.
Thankfully the second call was minor, but Rodriguez's house sustained quite a bit of damage.
"The house is pretty much wrecked, a lot of water damage," says Rodriguez. "We're probably not going to be here for about 6 months."
Even more interesting, this isn't the first profound incident that the Rodriguez family experienced while living in their house.
"I mean we had a plane crash over here, believe it or not, right in the field over here," says Rodriguez gesturing to the field across the street from his house. "It's been a roller coaster here."
At the end of the day, he say's what's most important is that everyone is safe.