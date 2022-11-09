READING, Pa. — It was a chilly fall morning in Reading on Wednesday, but a new film production was heating up at a playground on the city's south side.

A boom mic, monitors and more tangible tip-offs of film production could be seen scattered about under a pavilion at the 10th & South Playground, as the drama "Nico" began its journey from the page to the screen.

"I just remember getting an email to audition for it, and then I read it and I fell in love with it," said Jacob Rojas, who plays the film's title character.

The production has brought actors and crew from across the country to Reading to create.

"I've never been to Reading before," said Madarryl Mial, who portrays Detective Carerra, "but I have been to Pa. I shot one film. It was an independent/student film. We shot that near Philly."

South Sixth Street will be featured in the film, as "Nico" is expected to continue shooting through the weekend, and a film production is just like any other occupation. It brings new people to the area to show off the positive things about Reading.

"No, this is my first time, actually," said Rojas. "First thing I noticed is it's really beautiful. Definitely gonna come back, for sure."

"I loved it, you know" said Mial. "The airport, and then also Klinger's. You know, Klinger's was a good spot. Great wings there. It's nice. It's peaceful."

The initial scenes shot Wednesday appear to show a detective helping a young man following an attack.

"I would have to say the relationships," Mial said. "Reading the script, I saw strong relationships, and if I can connect to it, then I feel that's a good choice."

"I kind of related that to my character a lot," Rojas said. "Some of the same things Nico sees, I saw as a kid."

"I enjoy the process and also just having a great experience," Mial added, "so that's what's most important to me, being around good people."