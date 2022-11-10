READING, Pa. - Lights will go green at three locations in Reading as part of the city's efforts to honor Veterans Day.

The exterior lighting at City Hall, the city-owned 5th & Penn bank building, and the concrete pillars along the Penn Street Bridge will be changed to green starting on Friday, November 11, and last through the weekend.

"Veterans Day is a day to remember and honor those who have served and continue to serve our country," said Mayor Eddie Moran.

"The decision to serve comes with many sacrifices, and I decided to light our buildings green to symbolize hope, renewal, and well-being; things that many of our veterans need when they return home."

Moran encourages the public to attend one of the many activities scheduled in the city this weekend to honor veterans, including a ceremony at City Park at 11 a.m. on Friday. Community partners and organizations will also host various events throughout the weekend.