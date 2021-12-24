READING, Pa. — The Christmas lights will shine bright in Reading on Christmas Eve, except for one spot. The familiar red lights that normally blink around the Pagoda atop Mount Penn won't be there to guide Santa in this year.
It's not the Grinch that's to blame, but rather Father Time, as the electrical system and other elements are in need of some care. Thankfully, work is being done to bring the lights back.
"The city is going to be issuing a series of requests for proposals for all that work to be done, and we are hoping the community can come forward and support, because the lights are definitely going to need to be replaced," said Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz, whose district includes the 113-year-old landmark.
The proposed repairs would be done as part of an improvement project for the Pagoda.
The surrounding wall is also in need of reinforcement, and the Pagoda itself will need to be made wheelchair accessible.