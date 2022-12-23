"We hate to say it but no matter how hard our utility companies work, it is likely that some folks will be without power on Christmas Eve," Ohio-based FirstEnergy Corp. said in a news release Friday afternoon.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the energy company's website showed almost 7,000 households without power in Berks County, while PPL Electric Utilities had more than 4,000 customers with power outages in Northampton County.

FirstEnergy attributed the loss of power to "strong sustained and gusty winds" and said it expects extended restoration times, especially as weather conditions are expected to "rapidly deteriorate through the afternoon with temperatures falling."

Todd Meyers, a spokesperson for FirstEnergy, said the extreme cold presents challenges for line workers trying to get the power back on, as frequent breaks are needed to warm up and prevent frostbite, and winds aren't safe for workers at high elevations.

Still, Meyers says workers are on the job for 16-8 shifts (16 hours on, 8 hours off) through the Christmas holiday, and the company is pulling contractors from other jobs.

"We're getting the lights on as soon as we can," he said, noting that the work to restore power is a marathon, not a sprint.

In the event of a power outage, Meyers warned against bringing kerosene and camp heaters indoors because of carbon monoxide risks. He also suggested using flashlights rather than candles to prevent fires, and making sure generators are correctly hooked up to prevent backflow of electricity.

Customers should not report outages to 911, though. FirstEnergy says anyone who has a power outage is asked to call their respective electric utility company or visit its website:

FirstEnergy/Met-Ed: 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877), text OUT to LIGHTS (544487) or visit the "Report Outage" link.

PPL: Text "outage" to "TXTPPL" or report your outage online.

Meyers also cautioned about downed wires.

"Whenever you have a storm like this, there's going to be wires on the ground," he said. "Treat them like live wires; stay away from downed wires and report them."

FirstEnergy's subsidiaries — one of which is Met-Ed — operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.