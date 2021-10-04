READING, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic may have kept violinist and songwriter Lindsey Stirling home for the holidays in 2020, but she's not letting anything stop her from hitting the road this year.
Stirling announced Monday that she's going on tour with an all-new Christmas program, and she's heading for Pennsylvania and, maybe as the classic song says, some homemade pumpkin pie.
Stirling will return to the stage at the Santander Arena in Reading for a concert on Thursday, Dec. 16. Tickets will go on sale this Friday through Ticketmaster. Presale of VIP packages and fan club tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Stirling last performed in Reading while on her summer tour in 2016. A year later, she released her first-ever Christmas album. Titled "Warmer in the Winter," it features a selection of classic and original songs, including "Carol of the Bells," "What Child is This," "Jingle Bell Rock," and "Silent Night."
The pandemic forced Stirling to cancel her Christmas tour in 2020, but it couldn't stop her from performing. She funded and directed a livestream concert that attracted more than 100,000 unique viewers.
Stirling hasn't released the set list for her 2021 Christmas concert, but there's a good chance "Carol of the Bells" will be on it. The single is the only instrumental song ever to reach the Top 10 at AC Radio, and it peaked at #1 on Holiday Radio last year.