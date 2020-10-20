Two women are vying for a seat on Capitol Hill to represent Pennsylvania's 4th Congressional District: the first-term incumbent, Democrat Madeleine Dean, a former attorney, and her Republican challenger Kathy Barnette, an Army Reserve veteran and political commentator.
"I represent all that is good about this country," said Barnette. "We are still a land of hope and opportunity. That is the message I want to bring throughout our nation."
"I hope people will examine where I stand on the issues, the legislation I have introduced, the constituents I have helped," Dean said.
A member of Congress since 2019, Dean passed bipartisan legislation to provide better mental health services to police. She's also a strong advocate for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which has stalled in the Senate.
"I think we have to recognize systemic racism where it exists in our society. There is systemic racism among police departments," said Dean. "That doesn't mean all police officers are bad."
Barnette, who claims to be the first African-American to run for Congress in Montgomery County, said when it comes to policing, Congress must act like a surgeon, pulling away from emotion and focusing on facts.
"I am a black woman married to a black man raising black babies," said Barnette. "Nobody cares more about black lives than me and my family."
Both are hoping you will choose them to represent you in Washington.
"I love my nation," said Barnette. "I want to see my nation do well, and I want to see everyone else do well."
"I'm hoping this election cycle takes us to brighter days," said Dean.
You listened, now you decide: who do you want to represent the 4th District?
The district includes most of Montgomery County, including Pottstown, and parts of eastern Berks County, including Bally and Boyertown.