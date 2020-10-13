No congressional district covers more area in Berks County than the 9th. Democrat Dr. Gary Wegman and the incumbent, Republican Dan Meuser, want your vote to represent the district.
"We have a saying my office: 'ATP,' 'All Things Pennsylvania," said Meuser, who was first elected into office in 2018 after a career as a businessman and a stint as the Pennsylvania revenue secretary under Gov. Tom Corbett. "I think I've done that, from an infrastructure standpoint, fighting back drug addiction, working for our veterans, sponsoring bills for our farmers and agriculture, being very focused on revitalization, we very much delivered there."
"I can do this working across the aisle in a nonpartisan way to bring about real reform to our healthcare, to improve our public education system, and to get investment into our infrastructure," said Wegman, a dentist for nearly four decades and a fifth-generation farmer.
Wegman said he wants to bring his ideas for pandemic relief to Washington, saying he wants stimulus checks that will be able to go directly toward people's rent, mortgage and tuition payments.
"We also need, and we've already done this, is ramp up investment in our vaccination protocols and therapies that can be used to help people infected with this virus," said Wegman.
Meuser voted in favor of the CAREs Act, but not the HEORES Act, criticizing it for going too far beyond the focus of the pandemic.
"We need to be focused on recovery," said Meuser. "That means for our economy and our schools, we need to be focused on law and order, because it's a big problem, and we need to be focused on finding therapeutics, cures, vaccines for this virus so we can restore our way of life."
Both men are asking for your trust and your vote.
"I enormously appreciate the honor of serving the people of the 9th," said Meuser.
"I bring to the table a skillset we don't see in Washington," said Wegman.
You've listened, now you decide: who do you want to represent the 9th District?
The 9th Congressional District includes all of Carbon, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour and Schuylkill counties and parts of Berks, Luzerne and Northumberland counties.