READING, Pa. — The Literacy Council of Reading-Berks is celebrating a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Literacy Council officials said it's the largest grant the group has ever received. They said it will let the council invest more in helping immigrants in Berks County become U.S. citizens.

Two-hundred students studying for citizenship will benefit from the grant over the next two years, officials said.

"Individuals who are seeking to become American citizens who needed preparation to take the exam and also needed legal expertise in filing their applications, they'll now have that with our partners," said Ryan Breisch, the council's executive director.

Officials said the grant will free up other funds to increase literacy services in the community. They added that about 90,000 adults in Berks County are illiterate.