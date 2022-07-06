KUTZTOWN, Pa. – If you have attended the Kutztown Folk Festival, you may have noticed a familiar food option.
"It's all business when it comes to us, when it comes to Little Richard's," said Edward Higgins, Little Richard's grill cook.
Over the years, Little Richard's has been serving German and Dutch food. Higgins said they never disappoint.
"If you come here, you'll actually see the same people year by year," Higgins said.
One of the most popular entrees at Little Richard's is the sausage sandwich with sautéed peppers and onions. It is something they have been serving for years.
"We cook our sausages on the onions and peppers," Higgins said. "It adds a little different flavor."
There are some other popular choices as well.
"So, we have pancakes and stuff, real old school like," Higgins said.
It is all food that requires a lot of preparation each day. Higgins said they start cooking at 7 a.m., two hours ahead of opening.
"We just want to make sure we have food as soon as the customers come, that we have something to serve," said Higgins.
He says the family business started getting ready for this year's festival 20 days in advance.
As soon as the week is over, they already plan on getting ready for next year, carrying on what has become a passion.
"We love all of this stuff," Higgins said. "Yeah, so it's all good fun, it's family."