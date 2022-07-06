KUTZTOWN, Pa. – If you have attended the Kutztown Folk Festival, you may have noticed a familiar food option.

"It's all business when it comes to us, when it comes to Little Richard's," said Edward Higgins, Little Richard's grill cook.

Over the years, Little Richard's has been serving German and Dutch food. Higgins said they never disappoint.

"If you come here, you'll actually see the same people year by year," Higgins said.

One of the most popular entrees at Little Richard's is the sausage sandwich with sautéed peppers and onions. It is something they have been serving for years.

"We cook our sausages on the onions and peppers," Higgins said. "It adds a little different flavor."

There are some other popular choices as well.

"So, we have pancakes and stuff, real old school like," Higgins said.

It is all food that requires a lot of preparation each day. Higgins said they start cooking at 7 a.m., two hours ahead of opening.

"We just want to make sure we have food as soon as the customers come, that we have something to serve," said Higgins.

He says the family business started getting ready for this year's festival 20 days in advance.

As soon as the week is over, they already plan on getting ready for next year, carrying on what has become a passion.

"We love all of this stuff," Higgins said. "Yeah, so it's all good fun, it's family."

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you