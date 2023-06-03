BERN TWP., Pa. - World War II Weekend is taking off bringing people to Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township from all over, Hundreds watched an air show featuring fighter planes of all kinds on Saturday.

"It's overwhelming actually. I don't even know where to start," said Andrew Schopf of Breinigsville.

Schopf and his sons, Henry, John and Samuel, all watched from the ground below. It was their first time seeing planes like these up close.

"I think it's pretty nice that they set it up. I like watching the planes because of how strong they are," said Schopf.

Henry's favorite part: "I think the half-tracks and the planes," said Henry Schopf.

Soon, the planes cleared out and the ground troops and armored vehicles, like tanks, took over. American and German troops clashed for a battle reenactment.

"I think it's pretty cool that we're doing reenactments from World War II with real tanks and real machinery," said John Schopf.

Nearby, Aedan Linge and Mark Buckwalter watched through the lenses of their cameras.

"This year I was real interested in the reenactments going on and the giant battles," said Linge.

"You're not going to see the armor and the vehicles anywhere else," said Buckwalter.

Buckwalter and Linge's family meet up at World War II weekend each year. The Linge's traveling around 3 hours to get here.

"To see the reenactors, it's always worth going back every year for it, it's a very good show," said Buckwalter.

Sunday is the final day for World War II Weekend.