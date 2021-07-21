LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. | This young man has a work ethic that would make his peers green with envy.
"I wanted to sign up because, I would be able to help people," said 11-year-old Carson Hall of Spring Township.
Hall is one of many kids across the country doing what's called the 50 Yard Challenge. It stems from non-profit Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service that aims to get kids to mow 50 lawns for those who need it most.
Hall is mowing his 10th lawn of the summer in Lower Heidelberg Township.
"I say I did a good job and I tried," Hall told WFMZ's Jim Vasil. "And if I didn't do well, I'll do better next time."
Hall has mowed lawns for seniors, first responders, and people like James Ludwig's father, a disabled veteran.
"A lot of the younger generation doesn't want to do too much for the elderly people and disabled people," said Ludwig.
"I think kids should go out and explore and do what I do because there's a lot more to life than playing video games all day," said Hall.
He says there's nothing like looking back at the lawn you just cut, admiring the crisp lines that homeowners long for. As rewarding as that may be, there's more in store from him at the end, courtesy of the non-profit.
"I would get a lawn mower, blower and weed whacker, all to my own, so I can start my own business in the future," said Hall.
He's well on track to become a cut above the rest.