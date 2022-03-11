READING, Pa. - If you caught Thursday night's episode of Law and Order SVU, you may have recognized a familiar face. Local actor Robert J. Morgalo was a guest star on the episode, but before he appeared on TV screens across the country he sat down with our cameras to talk about the experience.
"Ice-T was very gracious, walked up to me and welcomed me to the team and everyone was just so professional," said Morgalo.
The gig was just the latest role on Morgalo's growing acting resume.
"In the last four years I've done over 40 film projects and over 50 commercials," he said.
But Morgalo isn't a vet in the film industry, it's a fairly new hobby. He's actually a U.S Army vet.
"In 2018 I was kind of bored and I decided to start pursuing some acting, I never knew it was going to take off the way it did," he said.
As Morgalo continues to land roles both in front of and behind the camera, he says it's not about fame.
"I've only been recognized one time," Morgalo said.
Instead, he's focusing on a much bigger dream.
"It's my goal to open up a full-fledged film studio here in Reading that will bring jobs and opportunities to anyone who wants to get into the film industry," said Morgalo.
Morgalo says plans for the studio are in their final stages. He's eyeing up three different locations in Reading and hopes to have it up and running by the end of 2023.
"It's not that there's a lack of talent here in Reading it's just a lack of opportunity," he said.
Through this new film studio plus community training for jobs all across the industry, Morgalo says soon enough those opportunities will be plentiful. And who knows, maybe you could be the next guest star of Law and Order alongside Morgalo and Ice-T.