BERKS COUNTY, Pa.- Animal rescue organizations in Berks County are trying to get the word out about a Clear the Shelters event happening this coming weekend.

"We know that people want to adopt most times but having that media attention reminds people that there are animals in shelters that need homes now," said Karel Minor, CEO of Humane Pennsylvania.

"We currently have over 600 animals in our care between our foster homes and animals here at the shelter," explained Alexis Pagoulatos, CEO of the Animal Rescue League of Berks County (ARL.)

The Clear the Shelters event happens once a year and it's a great opportunity for people to get all different types of animals at no cost.

"We have cats, we have dogs, we have rabbits, we have lots of different animals," said Minor. "We have everything from young to old animals. We have animals that have special needs, if somebody really has a place in their heart for something that needs a little extra."

Clear the Shelters has had a significant impact on the wellbeing of animals and the way the shelters are able to provide care.

"When shelters get backed up like this it's really important for our community to not only have access to free adoptions so that we can get animals into homes and make those expenses more reasonable for families," said Pagoulatos. "It also helps make room for all the animals behind the existing ones to make space for."

"Events like this and fee-waived adoption programs is one of the reasons that the number of animals entering shelters has decreased by 90% in the past 40 years," said Minor. "The number of animals being killed in shelters has gone down by 99% in our community."

The program will take place at the ARL on Saturday and at Humane Pennsylvania Friday, Saturday and Sunday.