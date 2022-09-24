READING, Pa. -- Humane Pennsylvania is looking for a house full of pet goodies.

The animal shelter is holding its Stuff the Tiny House Drive.

They're looking for dry dog and cat food to feed hungry furry friends.

Proceeds go to Spike's Pet Pantry. They're also hosting a flea market over the weekend.

An organizer said you can receive a coupon that waives adoption fees for this weekend, and you'd be helping a dog or cat in need.

"Essentially, that'll just help us assist community members throughout the winter months in case they need any assistance with pet food," said Chelsea Cappellano.

The fundraiser runs through Sunday.

You can drop off donations at their location set up on North 11th Street in Reading.