READING, Pa. - On the first floor of the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading, a local artist is displaying her work.

"Sometimes, I can't get to sleep and I paint at night,” said artist Sue Fleming. “Sometimes, I'm up at 6 AM with an idea."

Colorful images inspired by some sleepless nights, but with a deeper story of collaboration behind them.

"The kids started to express an interest in it as I started to do it more so it made sense to bring them in,” Fleming explained.

Her sons Sylas and Zeke join her in the creative process and the creations help them connect. Sylas has Down Syndrome and so these paintings are also about raising awareness through her company, Mission 923 Creative Arts.

“We celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st because it signifies the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down's syndrome," said Fleming.

With this residency at the DoubleTree her work, along with her sons', is getting noticed.

“Sylas' first piece was sold there. Zeke's first piece was sold there,” Fleming said.

Sue says with Berks JazzFest on the horizon here at the DoubleTree, its a prime spot as her art speaks to those who love music.

“A lot of them I name after songs, like whatever was playing when I was painting or something that fits when I look at it,” Fleming explained.

Her sons say they are enjoying the creative journey with mom.

And looking to teach others about testing expectations and overcoming life's challenges.

"I want my kids, regardless of their ability, to be able to do anything that they want and to be recognized and celebrated for it,” Fleming said.