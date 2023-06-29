READING, Pa. - To celebrate Reading's 275th birthday this year, a local artist created a poster to honor the occasion.

Artist Diane Faye Zerr of Faye & Company designed the commemorative poster, which will be on sale at the city's 275th anniversary parade taking place October 1 on Penn Street.

The parade route will span the entire length of Penn Street, with performances and a grandstand at 5th and Penn.

Festivities kick off at 10am and participation is free and open to the public.

Those interested in being in the parade should complete the signup form on the city website: https://www.readingpa.gov/anniversary-parade-sign-up-form