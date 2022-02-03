READING, Pa. -- The pandemic has been with us for nearly two years, but that's a paint drop in the bucket for one Berks-based artist.
"I think I would have to say forever," said artist Marilyn Fox.
That's how long she's been creating and curating works as a big piece of the county's art scene.
"I never stop making art so that's as going on always. I was always painting," Fox said.
This strange time in the world has brought about lots of different emotions -- but Marilyn Fox saw an opportunity to focus -- and put hers inside the varying shades of color, light and text.
"Just finally having the time and the space to really do really work intensively and just continue," Fox said.
"There's almost a musical quality in the way Marilyn talked about her artwork but she says the pandemic hasn't changed how she does Art - this is just the latest chapter in her creative journey."
"It's non objective in the sense that there's no discernible items objects or people but it's based on things such as weather patterns," Fox said.
Just like the weather changes -so does the art, from canvas to canvas- as she communicates a complex story and creates a bridge to her next artistic chapter.
"The growth doesn't and what I move towards is always to the next level, although ii can't really explain what that is, just to be the best I can be in this," Fox said.
Marilyn's exhibit, Tell Me A Story, is on display at the GoggleWorks until March 27th.