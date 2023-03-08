HAMBURG, Pa. - A Hamburg native is gearing up to head to the biggest baton twirling competition of her life this summer.

Emelia Adam got her first glimpse of baton twirling when she was just five years old at the Taste of Hamburg-er Festival in Hamburg. She said from that moment she knew it was something she wanted to pursue.

"I looked at my mom and was like, 'I don't want to leave. This is what I want to do,'" said Adam.

It had sparked a passion.

"It was just unique and that's what I wanted," Adam said. "I wanted something that could be mine."

She started going to competitions almost every weekend. At just seven years old she went to her first state championship.

"It was something I'd never seen before," remembered Adam. "These girls were way advanced. I've never seen this kind of twirling."

Fast forward to 2023 and Emelia is one of those advanced twirlers.

She is the feature twirler at her school, Grand Valley State University in Michigan, and last August she qualified to compete at the Nations Cup in Liverpool England.

"This is so exciting because I've never traveled internationally for a competition," said Adam.

While she's home on spring break, she's performing at the Hamburg Fieldhouse Thursday evening. Admission is free but there will be a raffle basket fundraiser to help her raise money for England.

"The community of Hamburg has been so kind to me over the last 15 years of my life with twirling," Adam said. "They've always supported me."

After the Nations Cup in August, Adam said her goal is to make it to Worlds.