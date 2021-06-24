WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. | Two months ago, 69 News first introduced Payton Ridenour from Chester County, who wrote a BMX children's book. At that time, she said her goal was to make it to the Olympics.
The last several weeks have been nothing short of a whirlwind for Ridenour. The 19 year old raced a World Cup in Italy, making her first final. A week and a half later she was in Colombia racing another World Cup, in the last qualification event before the Olympics. There she made both finals and placed second.
"It was awesome because it came down to the wire," says Ridenour. "There was me and two other girls going for this spot."
She earned herself a spot on Team USA for women's BMX, a dream since it first became an Olympic sport back in 2008. Ridenour is the youngest competing this year.
"I'm kind of the underdog so it's really no pressure," says Ridenour. "I'm just going in, having fun, and getting some experience."
In a few days she's heading to the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California for a few weeks before flying to Tokyo to compete in the games. Right now, she's got some preparation ahead of her.
"It's typically going to be 30-40 seconds but the Tokyo track is about 48 seconds," says Ridenour. "[It] doesn't sound like a lot but when you think you're doing a full-on sprint the entire time, it's definitely taxing."
She plans to work on endurance and details which is what it will come down to when she's up against the other 27 women leading up to that final race for the Gold.
"I wanted to be just like them so to be competing against them is super cool," says Ridenour.