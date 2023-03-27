WEST READING, Pa. - A fundraiser to help the families of the victims of the R.M. Palmer factory explosion in West Reading is well underway.

Thousands of dollars have been pouring into a relief fund set up by the Berks County Community Foundation and the United Way. Businesses in the surrounding area are now trying to keep it going strong, like Brewer's Bar and Grill, where General Manager Stacy Seidel was at work when the factory exploded, and she ran outside to see what it was.

"I looked over and saw the cloud of smoke and saw the shrapnel flying obviously because I was out within seconds of the explosion actually occurring," said Seidel.

Seidel said, after getting over the shock from the disaster, she and her coworkers wanted to help.

"We have some employees here that have family members or know people that work there on a personal level, so we immediately wanted to do something," said Seidel.

Thankfully, the Berks County Community Foundation and the United Way had an official relief fund online within 24 hours of the blast, because they were prepared in advance.

"Our plan was, believe it or not, based around the idea of a mass shooting and what would we do, but this is effectively the same set of circumstances," said Foundation President Kevin Murphy. "When I looked last night before I went to bed, there was about $40,000 that had been committed, but our phone has been ringing off the hook here today."

And more is on the way.

The American Diner in West Reading just announced it has raised $3,600 from its customers, and Seidel said Brewer's will share its contribution after collecting for two weeks.

"We want to make sure that everybody's being taken care of, and being taken care of properly, and getting the resources and any monetary compensation that they need to get through this," said Seidel.

If you would like to contribute to the disaster fund, you can go to the Berks County Community Foundation website.