READING, Pa. - As the Reading Fightin Phils get ready to take on the Somerset Patriots on a hot Tuesday night, there's another story being told off the field, when it comes to something that touches so many lives.
The Darren Daulton Foundation and the Reading Fightins are looking to continue to raise awareness for the fight against cancer.
Daulton was a Phillies player who died of brain cancer.
"To me even as a cancer survivor, and I've had it a number of times, it's one of those things where I wouldn't be here dealing with what I'm dealing with if it weren't for the research and the awareness," said Sandy Liberatori of Pottstown, who is a cancer survivor.
Liberatori says that she, as well as other survivors believe, there's still so much more to be done, especially when it comes to long-term care and treatment.
"The type of cancer I had, they had a pretty good handle on curing it, they don't have a great handle on what happens to you 25, 30 years later so surviving comes with its downsides. The other cancers I had were probably related to my radiation treatment," Liberatori said.
As Liberatori and other members of her law firm set up behind the bleachers in right field to help to continue to raise awareness at the game. She's hoping more people with a similar experience will continue to share their stories too.
"I think support I think that people can look at this situation and say look here's somebody that survived for almost 40 years and it's possible but I think also people have to be aware there's a lot of work still to do," Liberatori said.