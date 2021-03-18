READING, Pa. – A local collaboration with Walmart Inc. has helped to bring another much needed vaccination clinic to Berks County — this time in the Borough of St. Lawrence in Reading.
"We actually tried to get it set up by last Friday and we did," explained Rep. Barry Jozwiak, a Republican who serves the state's 5th District in Berks. "We didn't announce it because we just had to do the logistics on it to make sure everything was in place. The actual doses are coming from the federal government, not through the state allocation."
From Walmart corporate to a state representative, Exeter Township School District then picked up the plans from there.
Superintendent Kimberly Minor was already busy getting teachers vaccinated.
"I had been working with Jill Hackman and the BCIU [Berks County Intermediate Unit] on getting teachers the Johnson & Johnson through the National Guard vaccination, so I spent my weekend doing that," Minor explained.
School administrators found a building they believe is well suited to get those in the community vaccinated — the Lausch Administration Building at 200 Elm St.
"We have a gymnasium that we don't use for students during the day so it was the ideal location," Minor said.
Another reason the Lausch building is ideal is because it's just minutes from the Walmart where the cold vaccine can be transported.
"One of the reasons that the Walmart store was chosen there at Perkiomen Avenue was because of its proximity to Reading and the need to get vaccinations into Berks County," Minor said.
The clinic is slated to run March 24 through March 26, but it could be extended.
“My understanding is if Walmart receives those additional doses, they are going to extend that clinic beyond the first few days," Minor said. "It will just depend if they get them."
Anyone interested in booking an appointment can call 1-800-753-8827 and select option 1.