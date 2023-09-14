U.S Congressman Dan Meuser is hoping to repeal a new tax on one of the biggest industries in his district - battery manufacturing.

He's working on legislation to repeal "polluter pays" taxes on the three main chemicals that make up sealed lead acid batteries: lead oxide, antimony, and sulfuric acid.

"This tax has not been enacted for 25 years," Meuser said. "It was repealed 25 years ago and as a matter of fact it's a lot harsher than it was 25 years ago when it was last repealed."

"Polluter Pays" taxes were enacted in 1980, designed to fund the remediation of toxic land Superfund sites.

They expired in 1995, until the infrastructure bill reinstated and doubled the tax on 42 chemicals.

"Therefore, domestic-made batteries were put at a disadvantage to foreign imports." Meuser said. "That didn't make any sense. As well, in my district I have two large battery manufacturers that employ over 20,000 of our local residents."

Those two companies are East Penn and EnerSys.

Meuser says the tax on those three chemicals amounts to around $15-20 million, and many of the country's battery manufacturers are in Pennsylvania.

However, there are those against the idea.

"I do believe that all of the polluting industries should have to pay for the harmful pollution they're putting into our communities," said Flora Cardoni, Regional Director for PennEnvironment.

Cardoni fears removing a few chemicals will lead to more.

Cardoni says one in six Americans live near a Superfund site, with many in Pennsylvania, and if the companies don't pay for cleanup, taxpayers will.

"When this bill passed in 2021, it did pass through the Senate with a vote of 69-30, so it had a huge bipartisan margin," Cardoni said.

Meuser says he plans to attach the proposal to a larger tax bill designed to help businesses.

"So I'm hoping we can get it reversed," Meuser said. "I think we're going have Republican and Democrat support by bringing this to light."