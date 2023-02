SPRING TWP., Pa. - A Shillington contractor is in trouble with the law after police say he took money for work he never performed.

Investigators say 6 victims, all the in the Spring Township and West Reading areas, allegedly made down payments to the contactor to perform work on their residences. Police say Leone never did the work.

He's charged with theft and related offenses.

Anyone who thinks they have been the victim of a home contractor scam is urged to contact police.