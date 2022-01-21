READING, Pa. — Singer and actor Meat Loaf has died, leaving behind decades of memories in his music and acting. He was 74 years old
"We had emails left and right today," said Jackie Hoffman, a DJ with T-102 in Pottsville. "[People] definitely wanted to remember Meat Loaf."
Hoffman, a former DJ at WRFY-FM Y-102 in Reading, said her listeners were clamoring to hear some of his biggest hits.
"The most popular album, everyone knows whether you wore out your cassette or album, whatever it was, was from 1977 'Bat Outta Hell'," said Hoffman. "Later, he came out with the more popular 'I Would Do Anything for Love, but I Won't Do That.' That's a really powerful ballad. I loved that one."
Meat Loaf toured the world, even making a stop at Kutztown University in 1990.
Meat Loaf was also an actor.
"He was in 'Hair' on and off Broadway, and he was also in the original 'Rocky Horror Movie Picture Show,'" Hoffman said.
Meat Loaf also played Robert Paulson, aka Bob, in "Fight Club."
While he told many strange stories about how he got his stage name, one thing is certain. He was one of a kind.
"We certainly have those great memories of his music to remember Meat Loaf," Hoffman said.