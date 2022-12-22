WEST READING, Pa. - The arrival of winter and the cold nights ahead have local health care professionals offering safety tips.

"This Christmas is expected to be one of the top five coldest on record," said Dr. Blake Bailey with Reading Hospital. "Temperatures are expected to feel close to zero."

Bailey added that extreme temperatures can lead to more cold-related injuries.

Some are due to exposure to the cold for prolonged periods of time, while others are sustained during activities like shoveling, snow blowing or winter sports like skiing and snowboarding.

It's important to dress in layers when temperatures plummet, and if you have been exposed to the cold, look for signs of frostbite and try to get inside as soon as you notice them.

A person's ears, nose, fingertips and toes are the areas most prone to it.

"Initially, they'll have just pain with those areas that's specifically not truly frostbite," said Bailey. "But when that starts to progress and become really numb to the touch, and the skin will appear more pale, those are the first signs of frostbite"

Bailey urged that when thawing out your extremities, make sure to fully rewarm them or it can cause further problems like permanent tissue damage.

With outside activities, bring a change of clothes if you might get sweaty because that can affect your internal temperature as well.

Bailey added a final waring to never attempt to clear a snow blower blade by hand: "We do see many deep cuts and lacerations and even amputations very frequently because of snow blower injuries, so be extra careful with those."