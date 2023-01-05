WASHINGTON, D.C. - United States Senator Bob Casey says his prostate cancer diagnosis came last month.

“Senator Casey and I went to the same high school together. He was three years older than me, but most men should start screening for prostate cancer at age 50, unless there is a family history, and then we usually recommend start screening five or ten years earlier,” said Dr. Patrick Colarusso with Tower Health.

The doctor hopes the news reminds others to get checked themselves and encourages loved ones to do the same.

"Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the the United States, with roughly 250,000 new cases identify each year,” said Dr. Colarusso. “One of the most common, but also treatable if caught early."

"Treatment, thankfully, has cured patients, because 95% of the time the cancer is focused primarily in the prostate gland,” said Colarusso.

According to the statement by the U.S. senator and son of the late governor, Casey is planning to undergo surgery in the coming months.

"So the primary modalities for cure are either surgery or radiation therapy, and for most men, they have a choice of radiation therapy or surgery,” said Dr. Colarusso.

A more recent tool that doctors are using to stay ahead of the cancer involves looking at your family tree.

"There are genetic pre-dispositions these days. We're doing a lot of genetic testing, identifying family members, and if they do have a gene, we keep a closer eye and start screening earlier,” said Colarusso.

Casey said he believes the treatment will cause minimal disruption in his congressional work. He's up for reelection next year.