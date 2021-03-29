UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — A Lehigh County man's entire racing legacy is about to fall into the hands of gearheads all over the country, from decades-old crankshafts to fire-breathing, supercharged drag-racing machines.
"We got the collection of the late Allen 'Sonny' George," said Woody Zettlemoyer, co-owner of Zettlemoyer Auction Company in Upper Macungie Township.
George's collection is enough to rev the engines of any car enthusiast.
"He had a love of the 1962 Chevy cars and 409 engines," said Zettlemoyer.
George, of North Whitehall Township, died in June 2018. He last raced just three days before his death at the age of 77.
George burned rubber on many local tracks in his career, including the old Reading Fairgrounds in Muhlenberg Township. He even received the NHRA's Wally Trophy, drag racing's most prestigious award.
"He has a long history in drag racing, dating back to the mid-50s," said Zettlemoyer.
Auto auctions are normally filled with pomp and circumstance, but the pandemic has forced this auction to be online-only. Still, it's a star-studded lineup that includes a restored Chevrolet Impala, a Pontiac GTO, and a pair of Chevy "COPO" Camaros — factory-built, track-only muscle cars.
"Three days before he passed, he won a race using that car," said Zettlemoyer. "There's a huge amount of interest here, and we've got interest from drag racing people as well as people who love 'late great' Chevys."
The checkered flag will wave on the auction on Tuesday.