BERN TWP., Pa. - A local union is helping complete a big part of the renovation of the Epler Schoolhouse in Bern Township.
Officials say the local electrical workers union stepped up to do nearly $20,000 worth of electrical work at the schoolhouse for free.
Crews are focused on exterior work for now. They'll return for interior work down the road.
Officials with the schoolhouse say they're very grateful for the help, and that they can now use the money for other improvements.
We have to do the whole restoration of the inside, walls, floors, ceilings. So, all of that money that was needed for the electric will definitely be for the inside of the school to restore her back to original 1847 era," said Bonnie Schaeffer, Treasurer, Epler Schoolhouse.
Officials say while the schoolhouse did not originally have electricity, it is needed for things like heating.