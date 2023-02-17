WERNERSVILLE, Pa. - What if it happened here?

"There’s a good possibility, you know with the Norfolk Southern, you know they have two separate lines are running through multiple municipalities that we serve,” said Jared Renshaw with Western Berks Fire Rescue.

As a small town in Ohio town deals with issues related to a massive train wreck involving chemicals, first responders in Berks are discussing their safety plans for similar incidents.

“Here we have tons of homes, tons of businesses that are bordering our rail lines,” said Renshaw. “My house in particular, fifty feet behind my home is a Norfolk Southern line."

From initial life-saving efforts, to figuring out exactly what the train is hauling, and how to safely get it under control.

"What's being carried on the car? Is it reactive to water?,” Renshaw said. “Can we use water? Do we have to call in a foam trailer, foam trucks, some sort of other suppression agent to put this fire out?"

Many may remember the train wreck in Wyomissing in the spring of 2019 as six rail cars carrying trash derailed. What did nearby first responders learn from that incident?

"Our learning experience there was the good thing to know is that we have real good communications with Norfolk Southern Railroad in this area,” said Tom Bausher, emergency management coordinator for West Side Regional EMA.

There is an updated manual with logistics plans and procedures to handle train wrecks, and Bausher says he plans to visit local community meetings to make sure everyone is aware.

“Information for people to call, maps to look at, where the water runs off to, that kinda thing,” Bausher said.

As the situation in Ohio continues, first responders and emergency management in Berks want people to know they have plans in place.