READING, Pa. - What's in the air that we breathe and how can it affect us?

"The concerns are always if there could be health impacts in the local area from breathing in this chemical,” said Laura McBride, an assistant professor at Albright College and who recently contributed to a study regarding wildfires and their impact on the ozone.

She's paying close attention to the train crash near the Ohio-Pennsylvania line and the chemical being carried, vinyl chloride.

"That all depends on what the chemical is and how it reacts in the atmosphere,” said McBride.

As the situation continues to be monitored, what could be the air quality impact from Ohio to right here in Reading?

"Is it reacting and going away essentially locally? Is it staying around? Can it be transported? And then, that's a problem for not just the local area but other areas surrounding it,” McBride said.

Because there's not a lot of prior incidents to compare to when it comes to vinyl chloride being released like this, McBridge said time, and continued air quality testing, will tell.

"If it does not react right away then there could be concern if it's transported and if it posses a threat. Not all chemicals in the atmosphere pose a threat to human health or the environment,” McBride said.

With this latest incident, where the environment and the corporate industrial world collide, what does it say about those two sides and the desire to protect people?

"There is more of this awareness on the side of corporation and industry. It can always be better but I'm not saying we're in a bad place, I think it's gonna keep improving,” said McBride. “There will be accidents. We can never be accident free. It's unfortunate this is a situation where that happened, but we can try to improve our safeguards and measures that we use to try to prevent something happening in the future."