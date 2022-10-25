The eyes of the nation are on Pennsylvania as Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman square off in a U.S. Senate debate just weeks ahead of the November election.

"There isn't any doubt that three or four Senate seats are likely to decide which party controls the United States Senate," said Terry Madonna, political analyst.

Fetterman will be using closed captioning due to issues stemming from a stroke.

Madonna tells us he expects them to touch on a variety of topics.

"I think crime, which by the way Republicans are using virtually everywhere in the country and abortion which is a big issue for Democrats are likely to be two of a variety of issues that are likely to come up this evening," said Madonna.

We asked Madonna how the timing of the debate could play into the election.

"I mean it wouldn't take a big effect and would only sort of have to be a marginal effect to give one candidate a clear lead," said Madonna.

He said the debate could lead to increased support for the candidates from the voters they have already won over. Madonna said the last comparable midterm was in 2018 when 58 percent of registered voters turned out.

"We're going to see that record exceeded," said Madonna.

He explained how the candidates could win support from independent voters.

"Well, they're going to have to come across as knowledgeable as having a comprehensive view of things, to be careful if they're independent voters not to be too partisan in their responses," said Madonna.

Madonna said one of the other topics that could come up tonight is energy with Pennsylvania being the big natural gas state that it is. The debate will air on PHL 17 at 8 p.m.