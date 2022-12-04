The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting high or very high flu activity in almost every state. New Jersey and Pennsylvania are among them.

According to the CDC, in one week, nearly 20,000 people were hospitalized with the virus.

"I think as people were kind of going back to school, going back to normal activities, so the cycle's been a little been a little bit disrupted," said Dr. Debra Powell, chief of infectious diseases at Tower Health.

The doctor said she expects the number of cases to keep increasing.

"So, if you look at the state data we're definitely on an upswing and that'll probably continue through Christmas, through the New Year and then it'll start falling off probably come February," said Powell.

In terms of severity, she said they are seeing moderate disease. Powell says older people with chronic lung disease are primarily among people being admitted.

"But realize that the very young and the very old and pregnant women are really highly vulnerable to the flu," said Powell.

She said there are a lot of people who can get vaccinated right now.

"Again, it may not prevent you from getting the flu altogether, but it'll prevent you from getting really sick with the flu and winding, needing to be hospitalized," said Powell.

Flu shots are being recommended for nearly all Americans who are at least six months old or older.