POTTSTOWN, Pa. | In a reminder of how short and fragile life can be, an entire family -a mother, father and son- are dead after a fire at their home in Pottstown.

The flames broke out around 2 a.m. on Monday in the unit block of East 5th Street.

The fire claimed the lives of 48-year-old Joseph Norton, 47-year-old Bernadette Norton, and their teenage son.

Bernadette Norton is being remembered by the Reading School District. She was a beloved school counselor at Lauer's Park Elementary in Reading for 14 years. District officials say Norton cared for all students like they were her own.

Outside the building, a fitting memorial is displayed: a tent, covered in pictures, which peers say is a nod to Norton's popular "cool-down" tent located in her office for students seeking safe haven.

Lauer's Park's principal said in a statement in part, "Everyone was shocked and in disbelief with the tragic news, but we are pulling together to extend help to her surviving family members. As a school counselor, she impacted the lives of countless students and families in need.... For this and much more, she has left an indelible mark in the Reading community."

