Filmmaker and writer Santo Marabella recalls a time when he used a prop gun for a theater production he was directing.
“We had an actor who was a former police officer and law enforcement so he took care of it," Marabella said. "It was in a locked box. It was only used the week of tech so the actor could get used to it.”
Now, he’s expressing shock after an on-set attempt at realism - became tragically all too real while Alec Baldwin was filming a western entitled “Rust” in New Mexico and a gun with a live round was fired, killing the cinematographer and injuring the director.
“This shouldn’t be happening, this is 2021," Marabella said. "I mean there are so many ways to make authentic sounding, looking firearms. It’s not a time to place blame I don’t understand how it could happen.”
We’re here at the Reading Studios where safety is of the upmost importance, for instance this is a prop gun that can only fire blanks as it has a slug placed inside it.
“It’s really the responsibility of the prop master to make sure that whatever they’re using that people know how to use it," he said. "They’ve reviewed it they’ve seen it. The blanks as we know can still be dangerous.”
Productions take place all the time involving prop guns and stunts, used to tell a story. Will this change the industry?
“This is not the norm," Marabella said. "There are people in the industry that we know that know people masters who’ve been doing this for 30 years and never have this kind of situation happen.”
“Again, it’s just a very tragic thing that we hope we’ll never have to talk about again.”