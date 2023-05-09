READING, Pa. - Whatever your favorite show may be, it's not a good sign when you see the writers behind it on picket lines instead of in front of a computer making your favorite content.

“They're trying to erode what I think is really the bread and butter of the TV and movie industry,” said local filmmaker and writer Santo Marabella.

Marabella says the issues at the center of the Writers Guild of America strike involve staffing, residuals and protection from artificial intelligence, as streaming continues to change the industry.

"You write a movie for streamers like Apple or Amazon or Netflix, your residual formula is different," said Marabella "According to the WGA reps, writers are making 23 percent less than they did ten years ago.”

He says having fewer writers on a show or using AI to write it could hurt the product in the end.

“People are still the best asset we have. I don't care what industry you're in, people are still the best. People still need to be respected,” Marabella said.

As the strike continues, how it's all resolved could impact the way other businesses view their workforce as well.

"I think this is where a lot of this comes down to with the WGA strike is writers are undervalued. They truly are undervalued,” said Marabella.