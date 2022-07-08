Hollywood is mourning the loss of legendary actor James Caan. He died at 82 years old and is remembered for his roles in iconic films like "The Godfather" and "Misery," but he also spent some time in Reading filming a movie.
Caan is best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather" in 1972. The iconic turn earned him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.
"He had a great reputation as kind of like the man's man," said local filmmaker Santo Marabella. "The parts that he did were oozing masculinity back in the 70s."
Marabella says Caan's career spanned decades, with other hits like "Brian's Song" and "Elf," but he also starred in a less popular movie, "Rabbit, Run."
"The film was shot here in 1969, June of '69," Marabella said. "I believe all told, they spent about five weeks here in Reading."
"Rabbit, Run" is based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and Berks County native John Updike. The movie didn't do well, but Marabella says a big name like Caan spending time in Reading is a claim to fame for the city.
"I remember that they used what is now G&A, was the studio where Warner Brothers set up, and that's where all the interior shots were done," Marabella said. "It did boost a lot of our morale at the time."
Caan's family announced his death on Twitter, writing in part, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences." They did not disclose the cause of death.
Caan's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is already covered with flowers.