It's not the news anyone wants to hear, but Virgil Kahl, President and Chief Investment Officer of Spring Ridge Financial Group, says, "we're already heading for a mild recession, and this would probably just exacerbate the negative effects on the economy."

First, she says we need to understand how things got to this point.

"The government spends 23 percent more than it's collecting," Kahl explains. If the debt ceiling isn't raised, the United States will default on what's already been spent.

For starters, Kahl says that would mean an even bigger interest rate hike; it would also affect investments.

"People are worried," she says. "For the last several weeks people have been calling my office saying should I do something about it."

Kahl says it's not time to panic, yet.

"No matter how scared you are, short-term events are just short-term events," she says.

Another big fear is Social Security payments for seniors. "I would say is for Social Security payments, they might come late, but they will get paid."

She's optimistic lawmakers will strike a deal before the deadline comes.

"We all believe the debt ceiling will get raised, it's just a matter of will they wait to the very last minute to finally come up with an agreement," Kahl said.

Now lawmakers have a few more days. On Friday, Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen said June 5 is the hard deadline. That's been pushed back from June 1.