SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. – When an apartment building on Main Street in Shoemakersville went up in flames last Thursday, the Shoemakersville Fire Co. No. 1 quickly realized it didn't have manpower needed to fight it on their own.
"Looking back at our amount of people that showed up, we have roughly about 40 members that are active," said David Rubright, Shoemaker's assistant fire chief. "It was right around 25 that showed up for that fire, which is about average."
Rubright says they were forced to strike four alarms.
"With every additional alarm, we get people coming in, and that's why we had to go all up to the fourth," he explained.
This is all part of a trend that should be alarming. Volunteer fire departments are struggling to get volunteers.
"It's been changing. Not so much people really want to volunteer over the years," Rubright said. "Probably within the last few years is when I started seeing definitely a decline."
The problem is statewide.
"Just looking at different stats from the fire marshal, the state commissioner — something like in the 1970s there was like, I think 300,000 volunteers, and we're down to somewhere about 38,000 now," said Rubright.
Anyone interested in volunteering should reach out to their local fire company. Rubright says most fire companies cover the costs of training. Another way to support your volunteer fire company through fundraisers to help bring in additional funds for their budgets.