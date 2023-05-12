SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Helping Harvest food bank is looking for a boost from a big food drive this weekend.

Saturday is the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

You may have received a postcard or paper bag in the mail.

Mail carriers will pick up food left out by the mailbox Saturday morning and take it to the food bank.

Officials say it's been highly successful in the past, with more than 80,000 pounds of food brought in last year.

They say the number of people needing help from the food bank has doubled since the pandemic began.

"People need a lot of food from us right now," said Jay Worrall, Helping Harvest president. "It's actually going out faster than it's coming in, so for so many people to support our work right now, it's really important."

Officials say the food bank is working on its program that helps feed kids over the weekends. That means items like cereals, granola bars and ramen noodles are in high demand.

"Things that are easy to prepare that children could use at home, very important," explained Worrall. "Also, fruits, vegetables and whole meals that are packed in cans, again really important for the food bank."

Officials say they will take pretty much any shelf-stable products, like toothpaste, and distribute it to people in need.