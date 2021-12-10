READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania's First Lady Frances Wolf joined members of the General Assembly and representatives from Mary's Shelter in Reading on Thursday to announce an $11.4 million investment in cold storage infrastructure for food banks serving every county of Pennsylvania.
Helping Harvest is among the recipients of the funding, and the food bank's president says they've been busier than ever throughout the pandemic.
"The last two years have been very challenging for food banks," said Jay Worrall, president of Helping Harvest. "We've seen an increase in demand that we were not prepared for."
Worrall says he's beyond grateful for the multi-million-dollar investment, which will be used to upgrade refrigeration equipment.
"Being able to purchase cold storage freezers and refrigerators for our pantry partners will allow us to complete that chain and get foods from the farms into our food bank and distributed to our pantry partners and ultimately into the hands of people who need it," said Worrall.
The program is aimed at providing fresh food to places like Mary's Shelter on Kenhorst Boulevard.
"I'm not used to eating three meals a day," said Angel, a resident at the shelter. "I'm more accustomed to something around maybe once every three or four days."
Angel knows from personal experience how important Mary's is to the community.
"Without this place, I wouldn't be where I am right now," he said.
Wolf, Sen. Judy Schwank and other members of the state Senate and House Democratic caucuses took a tour of Mary's facilities after the announcement, seeing first hand how investments like the cold storage infrastructure program can help to end hunger.
"There are 53,000 farms in Pennsylvania," said Chief Executive Officer Jane Clements. "For anyone to be food insecure is just unacceptable."