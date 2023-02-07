AMITY TWP., Pa. — Philadelphia Eagles fans are invited to beautify themselves in shades of green at multiple salons in Berks County.
They're optimistic and hoping for a win at Optima Nails and Spa in Amity Township. The team members at the salon are using their artistic talents to support the Birds ahead of the big game.
"It would be a dream come true for the Eagles to win this year and I feel that my energy will make it happen," said Dianne Duong, Optima Nails & Spa.
Duong makes sure every detail is on point when offering a Philadelphia-themed manicure.
"The eagle is not easy to do," she shared.
Green nails are on discount ahead of the Super Bowl at Wyomissing Hair Studio.
"$25.00 manicures on anything related or Eagles-themed," said Alissa Kaufman, who will give gel manicures to customers ahead of the game and is excited to support the female fans.
"I think it just shows, give a little self-love to yourself," she continued. "It can be stressful times for anyone."
Wyomissing Hair Studio is also offering vivid hair colors in shades of green, but a consultation is needed first. The salon is also doing temporary green tinsel and clip-in hair extensions.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: 69 News viewers cheer on Eagles (and Chiefs)
Brittany and her daughters, Brielle, 7, and Belle, 3, are ready to watch the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Go, Birds!
Brittany
Chris from Allentown shared this photo of Angus, a Cairn terrier who grabs a toy when the Eagles score.
Chris
Brittany from Coplay, Lehigh County, shared this photo of Maisie ready to cheer on the Eagles in her first Super Bowl. Go, Birds!
Brittany
Jarred shared this video from Northampton, Northampton County.
From head to toe, 82-year-old Lois Ann is a true Eagles fan. Thanks to Susan for sharing this photo from Easton.
Susan
Keith shared this photo from Shillington. "It's a Berks County thing," he said. Go, Eagles!
Keith
Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?!?! Amy from Bethlehem shared this photo of her bunny, Maizie, getting excited for Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX.
Amy
Tanya from Emmaus, Lehigh County, shared this photo of her son, Jahmil, cheering on the Eagles.
Tanya
Prince Newman Bey shared this photo from Hamburg, Berks County, where the countdown to Super Bowl Sunday is on.
April shared this photo from Laureldale, Berks County. Let's go, Eagles!
April
Loraine of Easton shared this photo of Rory in her Jalen Hurts shirt.
Loraine
Lisa of Salisbury Township, Lehigh County, shared this photo of Bentley sporting a green mohawk and Eagles jersey.
Lisa
Margaret of Hellertown, Northampton County, shared this photo of a 93-year-old's drawing to support the Eagles.
Margaret
Molly from Allentown shared this photo of her rescue dogs getting ready for the big game. Go Birds!
Molly
Casey of Allentown shared this photo of Sadi, a 13-year-old toy Yorkie and a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Casey
Dr. Erwin H. Wolf II shared this photo of a handmade Eagles sign that he proudly displays from the front porch of his home in Wyomissing.
Dr. Erwin H. Wolf II
Linda shared this photo from Fairbanks, Alaska, of her grandson, Crue, ready to cheer on the Eagles.
Linda
Alfonso shared this photo.
Alfonso
Janelle shared this photo of her father, the late Rev. Paul B Watson of Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs. "Dad you have the best seat in the house watching the Super Bowl LVII from Heaven," she said.
Janelle
It's a "phamily" thing in Nazareth, Northampton County.
Tanya
Atreyu from Bath, Northampton County, can't wait to watch the Eagles win the Super Bowl with his Mommy and Daddy, Mandy and Chris, and his Oma and Opa, Tanya and Bill. Go Birds!
Bill
Sherrie of Sellersville, Bucks County, shared these photos of her mustangs wearing their Eagles hats to support their team.
Sherrie
Ms. Ross shared this video of her kindergarten class in Ridley, Delaware County, cheering on the Eagles.
Mrs. Ross
Zeke of Hellertown, Northampton County, is glad his team will be playing in the Super Bowl. #ChiefsProud
Carolyn
Andrea is proudly flying her Eagles flag in Bangor, Northampton County.
Andrea
Gerald of Ancient Oaks, Lehigh County, shared this video of his dogs, Winnie and Eva, dressed in their Eagles jerseys and ready to intercept the ball. Watch out, Mahomes!
Gerald
Ziggy of Bethlehem is getting ready for the big game. Go Eagles!
Nancy
Jova shared this photo from Bethlehem.
Jova
Mandy from New Tripoli, Lehigh County, shared this photo of her four-legged Eagles fans — Maisy, Jax, and Lucy. Go Birds!
Mandy
Donna from Orefield, Lehigh County, shared this photo of Rodeo, Usa, Hattie, Zam and Cinco. She said they're ready for the Super Bowl. Go Eagles!
Donna
Tracy from Allentown shared this photo. She said they're #1 Eagles fans (except for maybe one).
Tracyy
69 News photographer Chad Blimline captured this photo of Sully and Megan from Wyomissing leaving the Dick's Sporting Goods store at Broadcasting Square in Spring Township with their brand-new Eagles gear.
WFMZ-TV / Chad Blimline
69 News photographer Chad Blimline caught up with Glenn and Debbie from Leesport as they were leaving the Dick's Sporting Goods store at Broadcasting Square in Spring Township with some new championship merchandise. Go Eagles!
WFMZ-TV / Chad Blimline
The Hoffman family of Bethlehem — Lindsay, Mike, Ryan, Nick, and Matt — are already decked out in their championship gear. Go Birds!
Mike
Eliana shared this photo from Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County.
Eliana
Jessica of Bethlehem shared this photo of 1.5-month-old Blake. She says he loves watching the Eagles along with his daddy, Taylor, who has been an Eagles fan since he could watch television.
Jessica
Seham of Bethlehem shared this photo of Odin and Athena dressed in their Eagles finest.
Seham
Cassi of Reading shared this photo of her husband and her father-in-law and their friends at yesterday's NFC Championship game. The Eagles' win "Hurts so good!"
Cassi
Michele of Nazareth, Northampton County, shared this photo of Coco sporting her Eagles jersey for the Birds' big win.
Michele
Diane of Moore Township, Northampton County, shared this photo of her family dressed in Eagles green.
Diane
Cindy of Boyertown, Berks County, shared this photo of Etta supporting the Eagles. Go Birds!
Cindy
Ken of Morgantown, Berks County, shared this photo of his dog pack ready to cheer on the Eagles.
Ken
Amber, Brock, Kendall, and Carson of Oley Township, Berks County.
Joe of Sinking Spring, Berks County, shared this photo of AvaMarie throwing footballs and kisses.
Joe
Cheri shared this picture from Allentown.
Cheri
We received this photo of a 4-legged Eagles fan in Bethlehem.
Lori of Perkasie shared this photo of Feedie T. Cat resting up for Sunday's game. Go Eagles!
Lori
Sarah of Bernville shared this picture of Josephine rooting for the Eagles.
Sarah
Uh-oh! There's a house divided in Reading. Some are Eagles fans; others are 49ers fans.
Karli
Diane shared this photo of her granddaughter, Lia, ready for the Eagles game.
Diane
Sue in Schnecksville shared this photo of Lucy modeling her Eagles gear.
Sue
Sonya of Andreas says she asked Maverick what he thinks of the 49ers. This was his response.
Sonya
Gary of Yardley says Rocky, his 9-year-old Corgi Pomeranian, says "go Eagles!"
Gary
Sam of Reading shared a photo of his Eagles bedroom decor.
Sam
Donna of Downingtown, Chester County, shared this photo of her great-granddaughter, Toni, ready to cheer on the Eagles.
Zariah of Allentown says "go Birds!"
Jill from Orefield, Lehigh County, shared this photo of her dog decked out in an Eagles headband.
Jill
Robert shared this photo of himself at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 3, 2021, a day when the Eagles hosted the Chiefs. Fly, Eagles, fly!
Robert
Mark shared this picture of the Searles family in Palmer Township, Northampton County. Go Eagles!
Mark
Helen from Sinking Spring, Berks County, shared this photo of her dog, Tully, a 14-year-old wheaten terrier, who is Eagles proud. Go Birds!
Helen
