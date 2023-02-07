AMITY TWP., Pa. — Philadelphia Eagles fans are invited to beautify themselves in shades of green at multiple salons in Berks County.

They're optimistic and hoping for a win at Optima Nails and Spa in Amity Township. The team members at the salon are using their artistic talents to support the Birds ahead of the big game.

"It would be a dream come true for the Eagles to win this year and I feel that my energy will make it happen," said Dianne Duong, Optima Nails & Spa.

Duong makes sure every detail is on point when offering a Philadelphia-themed manicure.

"The eagle is not easy to do," she shared.

Green nails are on discount ahead of the Super Bowl at Wyomissing Hair Studio.

"$25.00 manicures on anything related or Eagles-themed," said Alissa Kaufman, who will give gel manicures to customers ahead of the game and is excited to support the female fans.

"I think it just shows, give a little self-love to yourself," she continued. "It can be stressful times for anyone."

Wyomissing Hair Studio is also offering vivid hair colors in shades of green, but a consultation is needed first. The salon is also doing temporary green tinsel and clip-in hair extensions.