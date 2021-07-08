READING, Pa. – The local Haitian community is reacting to the death of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, as Haitian authorities say they've arrested two "presumed assassins."
"It's just sad to see, living in the 21st century, to hear about a president dying at their home," said Chaplain James Civil of Companion in Christ of Pennsylvania.
Haiti's police chief says four other suspects were killed by police. This comes after Haitian officials say a group of heavily armed gunmen entered the president's home early Wednesday morning.
Civil says his local community is planning a prayer service for Haiti at Reading City Hall later this month.
So far, none of the suspects in the killing of the president have been identified.
Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph is leading the country for now.